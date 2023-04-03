Dominik Mysterio had an unsuccessful second outing at WrestleMania 39. While he lost last year, teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio, this year stung more because he lost to his father. A new report has suggested that a music megastar will be returning on RAW after WrestleMania for a storyline with Dominik.

The megastar is none other than the 29-year-old Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny was in the Spanish commentary seat for the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik match. The rapper helped the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee to win when he prevented Dominik from using a chain that would have guaranteed victory. The momentary distraction allowed Rey Mysterio to take advantage and defeat his son.

We all know that Bad Bunny will be hosting Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico next month. But according to Fightful Select, he is scheduled for RAW after WrestleMania. It is being reported that he will have a front-row seat and will likely be involved with Dominik Mysterio, leading to a potential storyline:

Will Dominik Mysterio's storyline against Rey Mysterio continue?

It will be interesting to see what happens with Dominik Mysterio after WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion automatically makes her a superstar of the blue brand. It has been rumored for a while that The Judgment Day will follow suit.

Not only that, but Rey Mysterio specifically got traded to SmackDown to avoid his son and the heartbreak of seeing him. It was a move made by Triple H to prevent him from quitting.

Rey Mysterio might have the chapter behind him, but the same can't be said for Dominik. Given that Backlash is an event historically known for WrestleMania rematches, it wouldn't be surprising to see them continue their feud going forward.

