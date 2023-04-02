Dominik Mysterio was unsuccessful at WrestleMania 39 - marking his second loss in a row at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This one had to sting more because it was against his biggest adversary - his father Rey Mysterio. Dominik had a spectacular entrance at 'Mania, and the identity of one of the police officers has been revealed - Dan Barry.

Dominik Mysterio's character over the last few months has been built around the fact that he spent a short amount of time in county prison - with him making it seem like he had to deal with the worst criminals to "toughen up." It's one of many things that makes his character great.

He made a huge entrance by being escorted to the entrance ramp by fake "police officers" - who usually happen to be independent or developmental superstars wearing a costume.

The identity of one of the correction officers is independent wrestler Dan Barry. Barry is 40 years old and is a twenty-year veteran of the wrestling business. WWE fans are normally curious about who these people are, and they usually have interesting stories.

In Dan Barry's case, he is a 20-year veteran of the wrestling business who regularly competes on the independent scene.

While it was first reported on Fightful Select, Barry posted a screenshot of himself from WrestleMania 39 to confirm that he was one of the wrestlers who played a cop.

Check out his tweet below:

We urge you to follow Dan Barry's Twitter and his journey in the independent wrestling scene. He will now be most remembered for being one of the officers in Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance.

What do you think is next for Dominik in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes