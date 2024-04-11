WrestleMania 40 was almost ruined for one reason, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, WWE WrestleMania 40 was nearly perfect, but one miss almost turned him off from watching.

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, the card across the two nights was as stacked as possible. To cap it all off, Cody Rhodes finally got to finish his story and dethrone Roman Reigns, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While most were very impressed by the show, former SmackDown manager Dutch Mantell almost stopped watching because of Corey Graves.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell explained how he did not care much for Corey Graves' work at WrestleMania XL. He stated:

"If I had to say one thing that was a negative in this pay-per-view, was Corey Graves. He damn near killed it for me. I listened to him I go, 'God.' I turned my TV down. I really did... McAfee, I am glad he was there." [5:28]

The WWE veteran believes Big E should retire from in-ring competition

According to Dutch Mantell, Big E should not take any more risks regarding his health and should retire soon.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran stated:

"I think he's been out too long. I really do. And I think he's thinking about that, you know, his wife is. Because if it could happen once, it could happen again," Mantell said. [From 01:19:03 to 01:19:18]

Mantell said that if he were in Big E's boots, he would have retired already:

"It's too big of a liability for him and his family for him to take that chance. I think if I was him, I just say, my wrestling days are over, and I just keep the job at WWE because they'll have him doing something," he added. [From 01:19:31 to 01:19:48]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Big E decides to do next.

