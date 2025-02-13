WrestleMania 42 location potentially disclosed as new announcement details emerge (Exclusive)

There is a lot of buzz around WrestleMania 42 and the location that WWE has chosen for it - a full year before the event and just two months before 'Mania in Las Vegas. The location for the 2026 event has seemingly been disclosed as details about a new announcement have emerged.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on all the talk about WWE's flagship show potentially heading to New Orleans. As you know, New Orleans hosted the Grandest Stage Of Them All in 2014 and 2018. Eight years later, it's set to return to The Big Easy.

JoeyVotes and TC confirmed that the WrestleMania 42 announcement will be made a little before the Show of Shows in Las Vegas this year, and Caesers Superdome will be the host for the third time in 12 years.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Why it could be nearly impossible for Minneapolis to ever get WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 40 in April 2024 was not an easy one for fans to attend - especially on Night 1 when the weather in Philadelphia dropped significantly. It may not have stopped fans from attending, but it was an issue that WWE has admitted that they will avoid.

In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, Nick Khan said that an outdoor stadium show on the East Coast in April is not going to happen again. While Minnesota is not on the East Coast, the lower side of the temperature in April in Minneapolis is 3 degrees Celsius or 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Here's what he said:

“Going in early April at an outdoor stadium (on the East Coast) ... assume you're not going to see that again,” Khan said. “Going up against the Final Four Saturday night games, assume you're not going to see that again.”

The lessons learned from WrestleMania in Philadelphia may work directly against Minneapolis, which will likely have to settle for SummerSlam as the biggest wrestling event it can host.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio only on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback