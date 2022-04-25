WrestleMania Backlash betting odds revealed: New champions to be crowned?

Will new champions be crowned at WWE WrestleMania Backlash?

WWE's next Premium Live Event is only two weeks away, and the card is slowly but surely coming together. As the event draws near, betting odds have emerged concerning some of the biggest matchups for Backlash.

According to Bet Online, here's how WrestleMania Backlash is currently scheduled to go down (negative odds are the current favorite to win):

"I Quit" match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship:

Charlotte Flair (c) (+370)

Ronda Rousey (-635)

WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles unification match:

RK-Bro (c) (+275)

The Usos (c) (-500)

AJ Styles vs. Edge in a rematch from WrestleMania 38:

Edge (-137)

AJ Styles (-110)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a rematch from WrestleMania 38:

Seth Rollins (+210)

Cody Rhodes (-345)

As of this writing, betting odds for Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss have yet to be revealed.

Will The Usos leave with all the tag team gold at WrestleMania Backlash?

One of the biggest matches currently announced for WrestleMania Backlash will presumably see the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles unified as The Usos from SmackDown take on RK-Bro from RAW.

There's always a chance that an alternative will emerge. But with the company merging the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38, it seems like a natural progression to do the same thing with the men's tag titles.

If the current betting odds are any indication, The Usos are expected to leave the event with the unified titles. If this happens, the RAW brand will lose a second championship title in less than a month.

Are you excited about WWE's next big Premium Live Event? Do you agree with the betting odds? Or do you think they have it wrong? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

