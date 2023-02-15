"WrestleMania," "Come out of retirement" - Fans believe WWE is setting up a major return match for Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is the current head of the developmental brand that is gearing up for a major event over the weekend of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. The WWE Universe believes the Heartbreak Kid is set to come out of retirement to face Grayson Waller.

Last month, Grayson Waller began feuding with Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship after winning the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2022. He later confronted Shawn Michaels on a media call following his loss to Breakker at Vengeance Day.

Upon losing the title match, Waller confronted HBK and called him out on several occasions. Fans believe WWE NXT is setting up a major match for the former World Champion to go up against the rising superstar at Stand and Deliver or even WrestleMania.

Check out some of the reactions:

Kelly_Pink @KellyAlvin89 @WWE I’m thinking it’s going to be HBK Vs Grayson walker at Stand and Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend. I would honestly love to see Steve Austin fight again instead. But who better than Mr Wrestlemania to return to the ring for 1 more match. I can’t wait to see it live in person. @WWE I’m thinking it’s going to be HBK Vs Grayson walker at Stand and Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend. I would honestly love to see Steve Austin fight again instead. But who better than Mr Wrestlemania to return to the ring for 1 more match. I can’t wait to see it live in person.

Duhhky @Duhhky @WrestlePurists Hbk about to come out of retirement and catch a case @WrestlePurists Hbk about to come out of retirement and catch a case

Sdot580 @Sdot5801 @WWE come on Shawn, one good kick will check him @WWE come on Shawn, one good kick will check him https://t.co/mNOgCx0qmJ

It would be interesting to see if the Showstopper steps out of retirement for another match with an uprising superstar on WWE NXT.

Shawn Michaels' last match with the company was at WWE Crown Jewel 2018

In 2018, WWE began conducting international Premium Live Events, which included a deal with Saudi Arabia. After WrestleMania 34, WWE hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble event, which was the first PLE in the country.

Over the summer, Triple H and The Undertaker began feuding once again on WWE television. The Game defeated the Deadman at WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in a No Disqualification match.

However, the rivalry continued as Kane and Shawn Michaels took part to reunite the Brothers of Destruction and DX respectively. The two teams faced each other for the first time in their illustrious careers at WWE Crown Jewel.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker and Kane at the Premium Live Event to end their rivalry. This was Michaels' last match with the company, which was poorly received by fans and critics alike.

Do you think Grayson Waller will face the Heartbreak Kid in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

