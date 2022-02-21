WWE still have over 50,000 tickets left to sell for WrestleMania

It has been reported that WWE is well off target for selling out two consecutive nights in Dallas for WrestleMania.

Just like last year's event, WWE's marquee show will take place over two nights, Saturday April 2nd and Sunday April 3rd. The venue to host the Show of Show's this year is the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, which can hold over 100,000 people given the right event.

With WWE giving themselves the mammoth task at selling out the stadium two nights in a row, they will look to pull out all the stops at their biggest show of the year.

However, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio show that WWE still has well over 50,000 combined tickets left to sell over the two nights.

"They moved a lot of tickets this week for Wrestlemania when they did the two for one. They got it from like 47(thousand) to 53(thousand) each night. So they're doing, they're doing, you know, whatever that means, that's where they're at. I mean, it's only a few, they still got a lot of tickets to go. They got 27,000 for each night left. So, we'll see." from (00:08:08 - 00:08:28)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the main event on one of two shows at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

To entice fans to the main show in Dallas, WWE has also announced that fans can now buy tickets for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Friday Night SmackDown in a 2 for 1 special.

WWE have been struggling to sell tickets for RAW besides WrestleMania

When WWE returned to performing in front of a live audience in 2021, fans flocked to arenas to see their favorite stars compete.

However, in the latter stages of 2021, many of WWE's shows failed to sell over half of the the amount of tickets that they put on sale.

This photo was taken by a fan who attended WWE RAW at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. It was reported that the total number of tickets distributed for Raw that week was 5,192.

With many experts belittling the WWE product of becoming too stale, photos like this further enforce the argument that external critics are trying to raise.

