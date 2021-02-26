"WrestleMania Mars" - Triple H challenges Elon Musk to a unique match

WWE Hall of Famer and legend Triple H has challenged business tycoon and one of the richest people in the world to a unique match at "WrestleMania Mars".

During a recent appearance on The Good Time Show, Triple H addressed Elon Musk and called him out for being disrespectful. He listed Musk's accomplishments and talked about the business magnate's shenanigans on the internet.

“Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s some disrespect going on here. Because I don’t know if he has a superiority complex because he’s a rocket scientist, a self-taught rocket scientist, right? Big deal. He’s a guy that sort of revolutionized the electric car all because he wanted to fly rockets to Mars. Big deal. Taught himself how to build cars, taught himself how to revolutionize the automotive industry, taught himself how to revolutionize space travel. [Then] comes up with reusable rockets, the whole thing.”

“Then, [he] goofs around on the Internet, flips some things around, becomes the biggest billionaire, trillionaire, or whatever he is. The richest guy in the world, which, by the way, he couldn’t maintain for long. I’m sure he’ll flip that around [laughs].”

⏰ Tonight's GTS that @aarthir and I had with @StephMcMahon and @TripleH was amazing.



Highlight: getting @TripleH to cut a promo on @elonmusk and setting up a match at "Wrestlemania Mars"



The gauntlet has been thrown. Time for Elon to respond. 😉 pic.twitter.com/BHW36waeOe — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) February 26, 2021

Triple H then joked about the fact that even after all of his achievements, Elon Musk has never stepped inside the squared circle and beaten anyone.

"The largest spectacle the Universe has ever seen" - Triple H has an out of the world proposal for Elon Musk

Triple H jokingly suggested a unique match against Elon Musk. He said that it should happen by taking one of Musk's rockets, flying with the WWE Performance Team to Mars, and putting on "WrestleMania Mars."

“So, if you want to disrespect our business, I will anytime, anyplace, anywhere [fight you]. Elon Musk, if you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do this… then you and I will talk about what I really want to talk about, which is taking one of your rockets, launching it from Florida, going up into space, heading to Mars with a team from the Performance Center, where we then put on the largest spectacle the Universe has ever seen – WrestleMania Mars.”

Elon Musk is yet to reply to this challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. Considering how active he stays on social media, the WWE Universe might hear back from him soon.

As for Triple H, the WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled for WWE earlier this year on Monday Night RAW. On January 11, he returned and faced 14-time World Champion Randy Orton in the main event of the night. There is no confirmation yet on whether Triple H will wrestle at this year's WrestleMania 37.