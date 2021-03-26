WrestleMania match has been changed due to injury - Reports

Many fans were confused when WWE announced a singles match between Bad Bunny and The Miz for WrestleMania 37. The match was initially scheduled to be a tag team match that would also feature John Morrison and Damian Priest. This rumor has been making the rounds for a while now.

But according to PWInsider, both Morrison and Priest are currently suffering from "minor injuries" that motivated WWE to reconsider the announcement of this match as a tag team encounter in April.

It's also reported that if Morrison and Priest get cleared before WrestleMania, this bout will be changed back into a tag team match. This decision could come down to the last minute, and it might not even be changed into a tag match until the day of the show.

It was said that WWE would prefer to announce The Miz and Bad Bunny as a singles match and turn it into a tag match rather than announcing the tag team match and having to change it.

Bad Bunny attacked The Miz on WWE RAW this past week and agreed to face him in a singles match at WrestleMania.

The Miz vs. Bad Bunny could still turn into a tag match by the time WrestleMania arrives

Bad Bunny and The Miz on WWE RAW

As of this writing, there is no official word on the minor injuries that Priest and Morrison are suffering from. Priest's last match came on the March 15 episode of WWE RAW, where he defeated Jaxson Ryker.

As for Morrison, his last match was all the way back on February 22, the night after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. There, he faced current WWE United States Champion Riddle in a losing effort.

Advertisement

With only two more episodes of WWE RAW before WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see which direction this match will take.

What do you think will end up happening between Bad Bunny and The Miz at WrestleMania? Do you hope this turns into a tag match? Sound off in the comments below.