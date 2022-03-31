WWE has not yet informed Ronda Rousey about a possible change in WrestleMania main event - Report

The wrestling world is still waiting for an official statement on the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. According to reports, WWE has not informed Ronda Rousey about a possible change to the show-closing segment.

The clash between WWE's "Hot Mama" and Charlotte Flair was WWE's initial plan. But multiple reports have suggested that Kevin Owens will conclude the first night with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In an update, Dave Meltzer recently specified on Wrestling Observer Radio that KO was instructed to say that he was in the WrestleMania main event on WWE RAW.

“If you remember, Kevin Owens was scripted to say that he is in the main event," said Meltzer. "On Monday night, he was very clearly in the main event on Monday night. He didn’t say that off the cuff. He was told ‘you say that.’ Tuesday, Ronda Rousey is on Ellen Degeneres and she says she’s in the main event on Saturday against Charlotte Flair. So I’m thinking, wow it’s probably Kevin Owens. I know he was scripted on Raw and they probably never told Ronda because the plan all along from the day of the Royal Rumble until close to Monday, because even mid-week it was still Ronda Rousey in the main event – I’m guessing that they never told Ronda that they’ve changed it.” (H/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer then emphasized that WWE is still struggling to come up with a final plan for the closing of WrestleMania 38's first night.

"Vince is going back and forth, nobody knows and who knows. When Kevin made that proclamation, shouldn’t that be like the decision and shouldn’t Ronda be aware of that? Well, it keeps going back and forth, Vince keeps changing his mind. Whatever happens, it keeps going back and forth.” (H/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Trish Stratus backs Ronda Rousey to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus thinks that The Baddest Woman on thePplanet will defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

The seven-time Women's Champion appeared on WWE's The Bump this week and noted that the 2022 Royal Rumble winner is making a statement with her current run. She also hailed the former UFC Champion for getting results on a regular basis.

"It's been an intense one between those two," said Stratus. "I've been in the ring with Charlotte and I know she delivers when she needs to. She's used to being in high-pressure situations, but then again, so is Ronda. I think Ronda Rousey is making a statement. She decided she was going to come back. She literally looked at the calendars, said that I'm coming back and winning the Royal Rumble, and she did that. She's proven as an athlete and she delivers every time. I think we are going to see a new champion." (24:12 -24:50)

