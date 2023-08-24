Wrestler announces retirement at only 25 years old; gives reason

Wrestling can take a toll on anyone; not every wrestler performs until they are 40 or 50. In news that has come as somewhat of a shock to fans, a young wrestler announced his retirement at only 25. Drew Parker announced while also stating that he never wanted to go to WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, or AEW.

Parker started his wrestling career almost a decade back in 2012 at a very young age. Over the last 10 years, he has captured several titles in GCW and Dragon Pro Wrestling, among others, while doing extremely well in BJW.

He has a reputation for his deathmatches, which he started in 2017. He did well in Japan and toured the USA and UK, winning several titles and several deathmatch tournaments.

Following a TNT Extreme show, Parker grabbed a mic and talked to the audience about all he had done in the wrestling scene. He recapped his decade-long career and said he didn't want to go to WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, or AEW, so he felt that he had achieved everything he had set out to achieve.

Thus, he would retire for good with nothing left to do.

Expand Tweet

BJW shared the news as well, paying tribute to the wrestler.

We have Sad news. Former BJW wrestler Drew Parker has announced his retirement from pro wrestling. He was in BJW for about 3 years rising to the top and becoming BJW Deathmatch Heavyweight Champion and the first foreigner to win the Ikki Tousen tournament. we owe him a debt of gratitude We wish him success in his second life.

The star has now retired.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot