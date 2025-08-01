Wrestler Gerry Morrow passes away at 75

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 01, 2025 14:37 GMT
Gerry Morrow passed away at 75! [Image credit: Instagram]
Gerry Morrow is a former Stampede Wrestling star! [Image credit: Instagram]

Wrestler Gerry Morrow dedicated his life to professional wrestling for decades, and recently, the news of the 75-year-old veteran's untimely death came to light.

Wrestling personalities have often jumped ship from one promotion to the other throughout their careers, but Gerry Morrow dedicated his life as a performer to professional wrestling by working on the lesser-known promotions. The veteran started his career in Japan and slowly made his way to other promotions outside Japan from the 70s to the 90s.

He primarily worked for Stampede Wrestling, where he captured the International Tag Team Championship on seven different occasions. Today, an Instagram account dedicated to Stampede Wrestling broke the news of Gerry Morrow's passing at the age of 75.

Here's the official quote from the account regarding Morrow's passing:

"Very sorry to hear about the passing of Stampede Wrestling legend Gerry Morrow. Morrow was one of a small group of wrestlers Stu Hart could rely on night in and night out. A versatile wrestler who was equally comfortable as a heel or a face, Gerry was a part of my childhood and will be missed. Rest in Peace Champagne," official account's post on Instagram.
Morrow had his last ever match as a performer in 2002 and hasn't appeared in any other major league promotion following his retirement from wrestling.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Gerry Morrow's family and friends.

