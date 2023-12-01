Wrestler gets married; congratulations pour in

A former WWE and AEW wrestler just got married and has shared a post stating the same.

The star in question is Vinny Pacifico.

Hailing from Staten Island, Pacifico has already shown himself to be capable of hanging with the best. With an odd gimmick of using the "power" he gets from his energy drinks to battle other stars in the ring, he's found some level of success through the indies and appearing for WWE and AEW.

Trained in the Ring of Honor dojo, the star is only in his mid-20s and has already wrestled top stars like EC3, Gangrel, and Wardlow. He has had stints in NXT, NJPW, AEW, and EVOLVE, among other promotions. The star appeared in EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion as well.

Now, he has shared the joyous news that he's gotten married.

Fans, family, and friends all took to the comments to congratulate the star. Among others, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg also reacted to the wrestler's announcement, congratulating him for the same.

"Congratulations Vinnie Pac and his lovely bride! May God bless your nuptials," the Hall of Famer said, retweeting the post.

Pacifico's energy drink gimmick has also paid off for him, with GFuel sponsoring the wrestlers as the official energy drink that he regularly takes.

We at Sportskeeda send our congratulations to Vinny Pacifico on his marriage.

