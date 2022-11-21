A wrestler who once sold "f*** Jim Cornette" t-shirts and got taken to court has now been arrested but on a separate matter. Brandon Graver, a wrestler, best known for his Deathmatches, was arrested on Thursday by the Pennsylvania state police.

Graver once got on the wrong side of Cornette after he sold t-shirts that featured the legendary wrestling manager and executive getting stabbed in the forehead. It also said "F*** Jim Cornette" on it.

Now, according to a report by WTAJ (via The Wrestling Observer), the independent wrestler was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police. This came after he and Barry Leach were found slouched inside a car on Hares Valley Road in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania. The troopers stated that Graver was found "nodding off" in the driver's seat, with both men slouching down.

Graver reportedly admitted that he had snorted ten bags of heroin as well. He was taken into custody, with police finding meth in the pockets of his trousers. What appeared to be heroin was also found in the baggies after Leach got out of the car, with him being taken into custody as well.

The eventual search found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam, and other paraphernalia, along with $181 in cash.

The wrestler and Leach currently face felony manufacturing, delivery, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, as well as other misdemeanor charges. They are in the Huntingdon County Prison, where bail is set for Leach at $50,000 and Graver at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing set for November 30.

What happened between former WWE manager Jim Cornette and Brandon Graver?

In 2019, Jim Cornette pointed out a clip of Graver, a.k.a. G-Raver, saying that, hopefully, the show that the wrestler was featured in was stopped so fans could watch him bleed out. This came after Graver fell off a ladder after a light tube broke over his arm.

Graver, who often wrestles in Deathmatches, was bleeding quite heavily in the clip.

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette AlBerdeen @Alfromsleep @TheJimCornette in the latest outlaw mudshow edition of “Stupid people doing stupid shit”... @TheJimCornette in the latest outlaw mudshow edition of “Stupid people doing stupid shit”... https://t.co/5BThm21EFk That's a nasty little nick the guy got on his arm there at the end, if the fans were lucky they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out. twitter.com/Alfromsleep/st… That's a nasty little nick the guy got on his arm there at the end, if the fans were lucky they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out. twitter.com/Alfromsleep/st…

During the backlash to the comments, Graver decided to sell a "F*** Jim Cornette" shirt.

Cornette sued him over the t-shirt for "trademark infringement, dilution, & cybersquatting, & violation of his right of publicity under Pennsylvania law." However, he lost the preliminary injunction.

What do you make of the charges against Graver? Let us know in the comments section below.

