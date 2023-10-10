Wrestler murdered in peace festival; he was only 22 years old

In a senseless tragedy, Israeli pro wrestler Amit Magnezi has reportedly been killed during the attack by the Hamas on Israel on October 7. The young wrestler was only 22.

The tragic attack by the Hamas and the retaliation since has left more than 1600 people dead on both sides.

The young wrestler was at the Nova Peace Music Festival, according to Magnezi's trainer, Lidor Bushary. He sent a heartbreaking message about the tragedy on his Facebook account.

"Still can’t believe that Amit is no longer with us. You came to me for training at the age of 14, you were a beautiful boy, so talented and good-hearted that only a few have settled in. You have always been with me, deep in my heart. I will never forget our last conversation, just over a month ago you comforted me about Leiger’s passing, which just shows how good and sensitive you were. Keep loving all of us up there like we love you down here. Heart is broken, soul is aching. 💔" he wrote.

The post added that Lidor had trained Amit since he was 14 and that he was "murdered in cold blood" at the Nova Festival massacre.

The Superstars of David's Instagram account also confirmed the report about his murder. They also wished his friends and family well amidst the devastating news.

Sportskeeda wishes the friends and family of Amit Magnezi well in this tragic time.