Wrestler promises to leave "FOREVER" on one condition; career on the line 

A wrestler's career in a wrestling promotion might be coming to an end if he cannot win a big match this coming week.

Currently, Game Changer Wrestling is set to put on an enormous show, "What Is Your Choice?" in Brooklyn, New York, on December 3, 2023.

The show's card is quite full, with Billie Starkz facing Unagi Sayaka, Masha Slamovich facing "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams, Alex Shelley facing Gringo Loco, Maki Itoh facing Mike Bailey, and more.

However, a feud that has been building for quite some time is coming to a head. Over the last few months, former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, and Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta, have found themselves constantly facing problems due to Jimmy Lloyd.

As Cardona himself put it, Lloyd has been a "thorn" in his side for a long time now, so the match coming up this Sunday is even more special. Cardona even included a condition that would get rid of his Jimmy Lloyd problem. If Lloyd loses, then he will have to be Cardona's "Broski" and work for him.

However, if Cardona loses, then the wrestler will have to leave GCW forever. Those are the conditions of the match, and given Cardona's prolific record in the company, it would also cost him a lot.

