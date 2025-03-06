Wrestler says WWE nixed SmackDown call-up and released him instead

WWE released dozens of wrestlers shortly after fans returned to arenas in 2021 following the pandemic. In a recent interview, Kona Reeves recalled how his main roster call-up plans were nixed at short notice.

Reeves joined WWE in 2014 and trained at the Performance Center for seven years. The former NXT talent was supposed to travel to Houston, Texas, for the July 16, 2021, episode of SmackDown. However, referee and backstage official John Cone told him to stay home.

On Developmentally Speaking, Reeves said he was informed of his release the day after his SmackDown appearance was canceled:

"The day before, I got a call from John Cone and they were like, 'Hey, something changed. We're not gonna send you to Houston this time but we'll give you a call.' I ended up going to the PC the next day. All the coaches were [asking], 'Hey, what happened? I thought you were supposed to go up?' I was just like, 'No, I guess things didn't turn out the way it was supposed to turn out this time.' Unfortunately, later on that day, I got the call that I was getting released." [19:47 – 20:16]

Reeves competed in more than 200 WWE matches. He shared the ring with several high-profile names, including Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest.

Kona Reeves reflects on WWE departure

Despite the unfortunate timing of his release, Kona Reeves looks back on his seven-year NXT career with good memories.

The 33-year-old added that he is grateful to have spent so long at the Performance Center considering how many wrestlers fail to make the cut.

"I mean, things happen for a reason," Reeves said. "Everything happens for a reason, and I enjoyed my time. I try to look back at it [positively]. That time I got to spend at that PC, that's longer than a lot of people get to spend at that PC." [20:18 – 20:32]

Reeves' final WWE match ended in defeat against Keith Lee on the February 19, 2020, episode of NXT.

