Wrestler turns heel and joins faction; major betrayal

A recent tournament event saw a major heel turn and a huge betrayal as a wrestler turned on his partner in the last match of their round-robin schedule. Now, he's a part of an opposing faction.

This Wednesday, Ren Narita and Shota Umino were teaming up to face EVIL and Yujiro in the final stretch of NJPW's World Tag League 2023 tournament. Narita looked like he was ready to tag Umino when the wrestler was in trouble and reached out for his partner. Umino jumped toward the corner, only for Narita to withdraw his hand and walk away.

The 26-year-old rising star then proceeded to sit on a chair on the outside and watch as his partner was beaten down to the ground. He then took part himself, setting Umino up and applying a choke on him.

Ren helped the House of Torture members get the win on the night. After the match, he took off his shirt and put on a House of Torture one, standing over his former partner as a clear sign of his turn to the dark side.

Before this, the wrestler was a member of Strong Style with El Desperado and the legendary Minoru Suzuki, but he appears to have new loyalties now.

