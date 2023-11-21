Wrestler wants to defend NJPW title against current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY if she wins

STARDOM star Azumikan, also known as AZM, recently discussed her future aspirations, expressing a desire to reunite with WWE Superstar IYO SKY.

In the recent STARDOM Gold Rush Show, AZM secured victory over Suzu Suzuki and Starlight Kid. Following her triumph, she announced her intent to challenge Giulia for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

AZM also expressed her aspirations for overseas experiences and mentioned her desire to meet IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, who are both currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

"When I thought about where I wanted to go next, I decided that since I had never left Japan, I would like to have some experience overseas. Ho-chan (currently WWE's Kairi Sane), who started the same time as me, has also gone to America again, and I want to meet IYO-san as well."

The 21-year-old sensation emphasized her goal to first capture the NJPW title, aiming to then potentially challenge her mentor, SKY, showcasing just how far she has progressed in her journey.

"In the past, when we teamed up, I was so anxious to not embarrass IYO-san, but now I stand confidently both by her side and across her. But first, I'm going to win this belt and show IYO-san just how big I've become," AZM said. [H/T Himanshu Doi]

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is a god, according to AZM

AZM recently discussed the impact IYO SKY has had on her career.

The STARDOM wrestler, who joined SKY's stable Queen's Quest in 2017, expressed how the words of the current WWE Women's Champion served as motivation for her and conveyed her deep gratitude.

"For me, IYO-san is a god. Before IYO-san went to WWE, she wrote in an article somewhere, 'AZM is amazing. Age hasn't quite caught up with her yet, but she's getting stronger, so I want her to do her best.' I almost cried when I read that. She is the one who gave me the opportunity to grow." [H/T Himanshu Doi]

It'll certainly be fascinating to witness these talented wrestlers sharing the same ring again someday.

