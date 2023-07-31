Wrestler will retire in November at only 36 years of age

When a wrestler enters the ring, they risk not only their careers with each bump but their very lives. While some stars choose to wrestle on into their advanced years, some choose to call it quits early. That's exactly what Saki Akai is doing.

Earlier in the year, Saki Akai announced at a press conference that she was going to be retiring from in-ring competition. The star's retirement tour is set to conclude on November 12 at the Ryogoku show.

She has been wrestling in DDT since 2013 and is a well-known name in Japanese wrestling.

"Thank you all for your support. 10 years ago, I saw DDT as a fan, what a wild and loving company this is. Takagi offered me to join and even though my parents refused I debuted. It felt like just a while ago. I hope I could do what I can to bring DDT to the next level. I'm honored to be a part of DDT for 10 years."

Heading into her retirement, the wrestler is taking part in various events to bid fans farewell. She plans to continue her modeling career after she's done with wrestling and also hopes that her last match comes in the form of a mixed tag team match.

We at Sportskeeda wish Saki Akai a peaceful retirement from her career as a wrestler.