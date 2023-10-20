Wrestlers arrested on suspicion of molestation

In the latest news, two Japanese wrestlers outside WWE have been arrested over suspected forced obscenity.

The names in question are Kinya Okada and Yasutaka Yano. These two men have not wrestled for promotions like WWE or AEW but were a part of Pro Wrestling NOAH.

According to Tohoku Broadcasting, the two wrestlers are accused of touching a woman in her 20s in an obscene manner in an incident that allegedly occurred on April 16, 2023, in Sendai, Japan.

Kinya Okada and Yasutaka Yano were in Sendai for a Pro Wrestling NOAH show on April 16 at Xebio Arena Sendai when the alleged incident occurred.

The woman reported the incident to authorities the same day, and an inquiry was initiated against the two men. However, the Japanese wrestlers did not compete in the April 16 NOAH show.

The wrestlers had their last in-ring match in April 2023

The 30-year-old Okada started his professional wrestling career in 2018 and has been with NOAH wrestling since then. Meanwhile, Yasutaka Yano is 22 years old and started his wrestling career with the Japanese promotion in 2020.

The two men's last match under the Pro Wrestling NOAH banner is dated to April 2023. The company took to its social media platforms and issued a statement saying that both Kinya and Yano had departed the company.

Given that the molestation incident occurred in April 2023, NOAH canceled their contracts one month later, but their departure was not explained by the wrestling promotion at the time.

It has been reported that the police are still investigating the complete case of Kinya Okada and Yasutaka Yano being suspected of forcefully touching a woman in her 20s.

Only time will tell if the Japanese stars are found guilty of the incident.

