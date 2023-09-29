Wrestling announcer opens up on the "curse" that has affected Dominik Mysterio in WWE

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about the motivations behind Dominik Mysterio breaking out as a star in the company.

The 26-year-old star turned his back on his father Rey Mysterio and embraced his dark side. Under the influence of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, he joined The Judgment Day and became one of the most hated stars in WWE.

On a recent episode of After the Bell, Corey Graves felt that the pressure of having a famous last name pushed "Dirty" Dom to make a niche for himself. He stated that Dominik was doing great as part of The Judgment Day and he must have been motivated by his will of stepping out of his father's shadow.

"Dominik to me is doing some of the best work in the business right now. Part of it was out of necessity, in a sense that, look at all the second, third generation superstars that have walked through the doors in WWE. Yes, you have your Charlotte Flairs, you have your Randy Ortons, but having a famous last name, particularly in that Hall of Fame tier can often times be more of a curse than it is a blessing." [From 12:17 to 12:48]

Corey Graves feels Dominik Mysterio will become a huge star for WWE

During the same conversation, Corey Graves stated that Dominik Mysterio chose an unpopular path to make a name for himself but nevertheless, he has succeeded.

Graves claimed that the NXT North American Champion was only getting better with time and his presence on the roster could be a terrifying aspect for other stars.

"He's still young, he's still green as we say. Dom is only gonna get better which should be a terrifying thought for everyone on the roster. Dom, instead of leaning on his Mysterio name, he's forsaken it and he's taken a hard left in a completely different direction." [From 13:30 to 13:49]

Dom successfully defended the North American title against Dragon Lee this past week on RAW and is scheduled to face Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy this Saturday with the title once again on the line.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's character development over the last year? Sound off in the comments section below.

