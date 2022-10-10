Wrestling fans claim that female WWE Superstar's return was bigger than Bray Wyatt's

Wrestling fans have compared Bray Wyatt's return to that of WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's, with some of them mentioning that Vega's return was more impactful than that of The Fiend.

After weeks of giving away several hints, including QR codes and White Rabbit teasers, Wyatt finally made his return to the company after almost a year at the recent Extreme Rules premium live event.

Queen Zelina also made her return to WWE after a long hiatus on the recent episode of the SmackDown Season Premiere. Vega returned to the company alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, announcing herself as the new member of the Legado Del Fantasma stable.

The WWE Universe went berserk after the return of two of the greatest superstars in the company and gave out some interesting reactions. While some fans mentioned that they liked The Fiend's return better, others suggested that it was Vega who made more of an impact.

Fans replied to a tweet that mentioned that Zelina's return was superior to Wyatt's. Here are some of the reactions below:

Walshy @HeyImWalshy @TOXlCATTRACTlON I mean your joking right? Always liked zelina ever since she was Thea but Wyatt return is 1 of the biggest returns in a while @TOXlCATTRACTlON I mean your joking right? Always liked zelina ever since she was Thea but Wyatt return is 1 of the biggest returns in a while

Let Me In @SuplexDispatch



Really? Compare her return to Bayley or Kross maybe, but not Bray my guy. @TOXlCATTRACTlON I love her, but-Really? Compare her return to Bayley or Kross maybe, but not Bray my guy. @TOXlCATTRACTlON I love her, but-Really? Compare her return to Bayley or Kross maybe, but not Bray my guy.

Logan @logan_smh315 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Bray’s crowd reaction was deafening but go off ig @TOXlCATTRACTlON Bray’s crowd reaction was deafening but go off ig

The Rant @TheRantMan1 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Well let me be devil's advocate. Zelina and her crew came, beat up hit row, and made a statement. All Bray did was blow out a light. If we're being technical, her impact was bigger. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Well let me be devil's advocate. Zelina and her crew came, beat up hit row, and made a statement. All Bray did was blow out a light. If we're being technical, her impact was bigger.

steve d @okcman38 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Not even close bray return is the biggest pop of the year crowd went nuts . @TOXlCATTRACTlON Not even close bray return is the biggest pop of the year crowd went nuts .

Mickie James praised Bray Wyatt's cinematic return at Extreme Rules

WWE veteran Mickie James also reacted to former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's cinematic return at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, James expressed her excitement and appreciated the crowd's reaction to The Fiend's return to the company. She further added that Wyatt is more than just a superstar and that his return was epic.

"I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!" tweeted Mickie James.

Check out Mickie James' tweet below:

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary! I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!

Mickie last made her appearance at WWE's Royal Rumble and was the 20th entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She entered the ring with her Impact theme song, "Hardcore Country," and with her Impact Knockouts World Championship belt.

James lasted inside the squared circle for about 12 minutes before getting eliminated at the hands of Lita. While inside the ring, James eliminated her former rival Michelle McCool.

