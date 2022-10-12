"Confronts Roman or AJ or Finn?" - Wrestling fans go berserk with the possibility of Jay White appearing in WWE after Bullet Club members arrive on RAW

Wrestling fans have reacted to the possibility of Jay White appearing in WWE following The Good Brothers' return.

On this week's RAW, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to the company to confront the founder of the Bullet Club and current Judgment Day member, Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, fans curiously questioned if White was soon going to follow his current stablemates and appear in WWE. Numerous fans also suggested that Switchblade would be a solid fit for the Stamford-based company.

Joseph Contrino @jcthebest123 @WWE @njpwworld What if Jay White shows up on Raw one of these weeks and confronts Roman or AJ or Finn? @WWE @njpwworld What if Jay White shows up on Raw one of these weeks and confronts Roman or AJ or Finn?

Teleporte @BraiaOBacana Jay White just makes a comment about the Good Brothers going to WWE and people are already excited thinking he's going to WWE too. #WWERaw Jay White just makes a comment about the Good Brothers going to WWE and people are already excited thinking he's going to WWE too. #WWERaw

Ben(SLK fan club president)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 @knoxben1 twitter.com/AnnetteReid247… 🏟💜 | KJD3 💚 @AnnetteReid247 There are only things that those of us who are fans of both American/western & Japanese wrestling will ever understand the gravity of. This isn’t an insult at all. It’s just a matter of fact. There’s a lot going on in the biz in regards to the two worlds colliding so it’s like There are only things that those of us who are fans of both American/western & Japanese wrestling will ever understand the gravity of. This isn’t an insult at all. It’s just a matter of fact. There’s a lot going on in the biz in regards to the two worlds colliding so it’s like 😳 But imagine the Jay white promo if the unlikely scenario of WWE and NJPW working together actually happened and he obviously taking all the credit But imagine the Jay white promo if the unlikely scenario of WWE and NJPW working together actually happened and he obviously taking all the credit 👀 twitter.com/AnnetteReid247…

The Judgement Bot @WrestleChatta @wrestletracker1 Jay White would be promoted much better in WWE than the other company! @wrestletracker1 Jay White would be promoted much better in WWE than the other company!

🏳️‍⚧️ Melissa Deathridge 🏴‍☠️ @GeorgieWasDumb So the njpw never open weight champion appeared on WWE raw last night? Wtf is going on right now? Oh God. If this lead to a Jay White Finn Balor match I'd die a happy woman. So the njpw never open weight champion appeared on WWE raw last night? Wtf is going on right now? Oh God. If this lead to a Jay White Finn Balor match I'd die a happy woman. https://t.co/Z5kSpDRSWj

Mens wargames match:The club(Jay white,Aj styles and the good brothers) vs judgement day(Tama Tonga,Finn balor,damien priest and dominik mysterio)



Imagine how much money this would draw @JayWhiteNZ FORBIDDEN DOOR 2:SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMESMens wargames match:The club(Jay white,Aj styles and the good brothers) vs judgement day(Tama Tonga,Finn balor,damien priest and dominik mysterio)Imagine how much money this would draw @JayWhiteNZ FORBIDDEN DOOR 2:SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMESMens wargames match:The club(Jay white,Aj styles and the good brothers) vs judgement day(Tama Tonga,Finn balor,damien priest and dominik mysterio)Imagine how much money this would draw

UPOD COD @upodcod @JayWhiteNZ jay white would be good in wwe but my opinion doesn’t matter and it wont happened @JayWhiteNZ jay white would be good in wwe but my opinion doesn’t matter and it wont happened

White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and is a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is set to headline the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show where he will put the title on the line against Kazuchika Okada.

Switchblade also appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW earlier this year. He was also responsible for bringing The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club.

Jay White has made big moves with the Bullet Club

Under Jay White's leadership, the Bullet Club has made big moves in the world of professional wrestling.

Throughout his tenure as the leader of the group, the likes of KENTA, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and other prominent names joined the faction. Bullet Club also expanded to IMPACT Wrestling where Chris Bey became an official member.

The faction has also made its presence known in AEW, with White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June. Meanwhile, he was also responsible for removing Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa from the faction and replacing them with The Good Brothers a few months ago.

Having won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12, Switchblade has already defended his title twice. His latest defense saw him beat Tama, a former stablemate of his.

Do you think Jay White could make a cameo appearance in WWE down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

