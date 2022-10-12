"Confronts Roman or AJ or Finn?" - Wrestling fans go berserk with the possibility of Jay White appearing in WWE after Bullet Club members arrive on RAW

Wrestling fans have reacted to the possibility of Jay White appearing in WWE following The Good Brothers' return.
On this week's RAW, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to the company to confront the founder of the Bullet Club and current Judgment Day member, Finn Balor.
Taking to Twitter, fans curiously questioned if White was soon going to follow his current stablemates and appear in WWE. Numerous fans also suggested that Switchblade would be a solid fit for the Stamford-based company.
White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and is a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is set to headline the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show where he will put the title on the line against Kazuchika Okada.
Switchblade also appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW earlier this year. He was also responsible for bringing The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club.
Jay White has made big moves with the Bullet Club
Under Jay White's leadership, the Bullet Club has made big moves in the world of professional wrestling.
Throughout his tenure as the leader of the group, the likes of KENTA, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and other prominent names joined the faction. Bullet Club also expanded to IMPACT Wrestling where Chris Bey became an official member.
The faction has also made its presence known in AEW, with White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June. Meanwhile, he was also responsible for removing Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa from the faction and replacing them with The Good Brothers a few months ago.
Having won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12, Switchblade has already defended his title twice. His latest defense saw him beat Tama, a former stablemate of his.
