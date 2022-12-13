Create

Wrestling fans react to Asuka debuting a new look on WWE RAW this week

By Israel Lutete
Modified Dec 13, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Asuka showed up with a new look on WWE RAW
The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW.

Multi-time Women's Champion Asuka showed up with a new look on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She didn't don her signature green face paint, which was the first time she competed with no face paint in WWE.

She collided with Rhea Ripley on the show, which The Judgment Day member won. The two stars are long-time rivals, as they had their first singles match on the main roster at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women's Championship, which The Eradicator won.

Over the past few days, The Empress of Tomorrow has been teasing a character change by posting throwback photos of herself on social media as Kana, a spooky persona she portrayed outside of WWE. Many fans have been speculating that she could return as her former character.

After she appeared on RAW without her face paint, the wrestling world buzzed, with many fans praising her natural look.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

No face paint on Asuka 👀👀👀 Kana might be coming??! #WWERaw https://t.co/vjrq2UOh5Z
Asuka turning on the evil glare and I'm all for it #WWERaw https://t.co/vqWZTjyTO8
Finally asuka without face paint again!!!! She looks so cool like that 😍, I hope it's permanent, I never liked that face paint#WWERaw https://t.co/61DBUPdxxy
A much more serious Asuka tonight. No facepaint though. Not yet at least. #WWERAW https://t.co/chCYDvQDK8
Without face paint Asuka looks completely different.Its spooky.#WWE #WWERAW https://t.co/uKxSHf2VNy
Asuka is definitely going through a character change. Showing more serious shades.
I’m hoping Asuka is really changing into that demonic clown and joins Bray. I’ve always wanted to see her in that character in WWE #WWERaw
This is the Asuka we deserve. This character change is gonna be amazing for her. Getting her back to her roots. #WWERaw
Asuka’s character change is looking really interesting Excited to see where it goes
asuka without the facepaint is Mother Supreme https://t.co/3iXkIrH76c

Asuka's new look and recent social media posts were acknowledged on commentary during her match against Rhea Ripley on RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the top superstars in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see where this angle goes.

Would you like to see Asuka as Kana in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

