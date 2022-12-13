Multi-time Women's Champion Asuka showed up with a new look on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She didn't don her signature green face paint, which was the first time she competed with no face paint in WWE.
She collided with Rhea Ripley on the show, which The Judgment Day member won. The two stars are long-time rivals, as they had their first singles match on the main roster at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women's Championship, which The Eradicator won.
Over the past few days, The Empress of Tomorrow has been teasing a character change by posting throwback photos of herself on social media as Kana, a spooky persona she portrayed outside of WWE. Many fans have been speculating that she could return as her former character.
After she appeared on RAW without her face paint, the wrestling world buzzed, with many fans praising her natural look.
You can check out some of the reactions below:
Asuka's new look and recent social media posts were acknowledged on commentary during her match against Rhea Ripley on RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the top superstars in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see where this angle goes.
