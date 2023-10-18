Wrestling journalist expects an "exceptional" storyline involving Jade Cargill after recent run-in on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels Jade Cargill will be a major star in WWE.

In a huge move, Jade recently signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The company hyped the former AEW star's arrival with announcers buzzing about it on RAW and SmackDown. Their official Twitter and Instagram accounts also posted videos of the star moving into the Performance Center and starting to train in the facility. She made her first TV appearance at the Fastlane Premium Live Event and has been spotted a few more times on television since then.

On the latest episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter feels that WWE has hyped her a lot and will definitely get her started with a huge storyline. He claimed that Cargill's run-in with Becky Lynch this week on RAW was must-see TV and showed that the company has big plans for the 31-year-old star.

"That was 20 seconds of compelling TV. For me, it was." Apter continued, "I just have a feeling that everything they've invested in Jade, they're going to do something that's gonna be exceptional." [From 25:15 to 25:53]

Jade Cargill also met Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Before showing up on Monday Night RAW, Jade Cargill was also seen on SmackDown this past Friday.

The star ran into Charlotte Flair backstage. Triple H stepped in to introduce the two women, but it seemed that they were well aware of each other's achievements. Cargill and Flair exchanged pleasantries before The Queen walked off.

There was a sense of tension during this encounter, and it will be interesting to see when the two women cross paths again.

