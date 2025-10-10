Wrestling legend addresses the growing backlash surrounding The Undertaker, puts the onus on WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently came out in support of The Undertaker. The star has been facing some backlash from fans recently.
Some fans on social media were outraged after WWE bought Taker's podcast, Six Feet Under. The company let go of co-host Matt Lyda and replaced him with The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool. The podcast now airs on the company's YouTube channel. Fans claimed that the show lost its appeal after Matt's departure. The comment section has fan complaints about McCool making the show about herself and ruining the viewer experience. Some even accused Taker of using his power to further his wife's career.
During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy pointed out that bringing Matt on board or not was completely WWE's decision. He felt that The Undertaker could have put in a word for his co-host, but ultimately the company decided who should be on the show. The veteran manager explained that WWE possibly didn't see a right fit and possibly recommended that Michelle McCool take over the co-hosting duties.
"But that ain't Taker's decision. That's not Taker's decision. That's the WWE's decision whether they wanted to bring the co-host along or not. Even if Taker recommended him and told them, 'Hey man, this guy has been with me since day one. I'd like to bring him along.' But still it's their decision and they didn't see where it'd fit," Teddy said.
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
The Undertaker has come out in public and clarified that he never used his power and respect to pull strings for his wife. He clarified that his peers and colleagues could vouch that he never pulled strings to benefit his Michelle McCool.
Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.
Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?