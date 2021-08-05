WCW legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has passed away

One of pro wrestling's greatest tag team superstars, "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton, has passed away. He was 62 years old.

Bobby Eaton was best known in the pro wrestling world as one half of the legendary NWA tag team the Midnight Express. The team started as a duo of himself and Dennis Condrey, and then with Stan Lane. The combination of Eaton and either partner won a number of both AWA and NWA tag team championships, with the help of their ever present manager, Jim Cornette.

Bobby Eaton had success as both a singles and tag team wrestler

Bobby Eaton wasn't just a tag team wrestler, however, and flirted with success as a singles wrestler while in WCW. In 1991, he defeated Arn Anderson to claim the WCW World Television Championship at the very first SuperBrawl event. At the fifteenth Clash of the Champions show, he took on Ric Flair for the WCW Championship in a two-out-of-three falls title bout. Despite taking the first fall against the Nature Boy, he wound up taking the loss.

His WCW TV Championship would also end up short lived, as he would soon drop the title to a promising newcomer named "Stunning" Steve Austin.

Bobby Eaton would go on to be a part of Paul Heyman's (then known as Paul E. Dangerously) faction The Dangerous Alliance, where he was part of a very successful tag team with a fellow legend, Arn Anderson. Later, he would work with William (then "Stephen") Regal as part of the Blue Bloods.

Outside of his in-ring work, Bobby Eaton was known as one of the nicest people in the business. Jim Cornette, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and many others would tell stories of Eaton going on the road with an extra suitcase filled with toiletries, socks, and other essentials his fellow performers might have forgotten on their travels.

Bobby Eaton began dating the daughter of wrestling legend Bill Dundee, Donna, back in the 1970s. The couple tried to keep their relationship a secret from Dundee, as he did not want his daughter dating anyone in the wrestling business. However, when he found out that she was dating Eaton, he backed off and relented, as Bobby Eaton was just that nice of a dude.

He and Donna went on to have three children, one of which - Dylan - would go on to become a pro wrestler himself. Donna would sadly pass away this past June 26th at the age of 57.

All of us at Sportskeeda would like to share our condolences to the friends, family, and fans of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton. He will be missed.

