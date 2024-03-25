Wrestling legend Big Jack dies at the age of 58

Former wrestling star John Burke, who wrestled under the name 'Big Jack,' has reportedly passed away at the age of 58.

Burke was a major name on the Chicago independent scene and played a massive role in formation of promotions such as PWI and PCW. He was also one of the founders who started the popular Chicago-based promotion, All American Wrestling (AAW), along with Tony Scarpone and a few others.

As per the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Burke sadly passed away on Friday, 22nd March, due to complications from liver cancer.

Several people have since offered their condolences, including one from the current General Manager of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce. He took to Twitter and offered his condolences, sharing that Burke was always good to him when Pearce had started his career.

"Godspeed, 'Lumberjack' John Burke. Always good to me when I first started. Rest well, Big Jack🙏," Adam Pearce wrote.

Big Jack's influence on the Chicago independent scene, both as a in-ring performer and as a promoter, will be deeply felt and long remembered by wrestling stars and fans alike.

We at Sportskeeda extend our sincere condolences to John Burke's fans, family and friends.