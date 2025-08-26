Wrestling legend Bill Apter reveals who the nicest member of the McMahon family is (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter addressed the McMahon family and pointed out that one in particular was the nicest to him, and by default, the nicest member of that family.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter about one particular member of the McMahon family.

Bill Apter believes that Stephanie McMahon is the nicest member of her family, and revealed the incredible interaction they had when they first met.

"Out of all the McMahons, she [Stephanie McMahon] has treated me better than any McMahon. I find her to be more personable, non-judgmental, and just really nice. All the years that I never knew her personally, the first time I met her, she gave me a big hug and said, 'You know you'll always be a part of our family, right?'. She is the sweetest McMahon I've ever met.

Bill Apter revealed his take on Vince McMahon's real-life personality

There are a lot of takes on Vince McMahon's personality from fans who have never known him personally. Naturally, it's easy to form an opinion based on the stories one sees in the news, from other people, and from the larger-than-life presence of the man who was once at the head of the table in the wrestling industry.

On a past episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, legend Bill Apter went into the details of the complexity of Vince McMahon's character:

"There are so many different facets to his [Vince McMahon's] personality, to his life, to his business. One of the most complex individuals that I've ever seen, known and heard about. He was and still is, probably, one of the most unpredictable characters there is in the world and to look at a documentary exploring the many minds of Vince McMahon is pretty fascinating. It's going to be pretty dirty too, I think."

This is undeniably a more nuanced take on McMahon's character, and it should be noted that this was in the context of the documentary that Netflix created last year. It was criticized by wrestling fans as being a bit too much on the safe side, as there was nothing said that wasn't known among the larger fanbase.

It should be noted that from Netflix's point of view, the documentary was made for non-WWE fans as well. One of the larger criticisms of this was the lack of coverage on the Janel Grant situation, which is still an ongoing legal battle.

