Wrestling legend calls for dream match between Randy Orton and vicious WWE star: "Both have that great killer instinct" (Exclusive) 

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about a dream match for Randy Orton. The veteran wrestler is one of the biggest stars in WWE.

The Apex Predator is a 14-time World Champion in the company. However, Orton has been away from WWE TV for a while now. His last match was on the October 25 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

This week on Smack Talk, Bill Apter suggested Jacob Fatu could have dream matches with several WWE stars. Randy Orton was one of the standout opponents he mentioned could have a stellar match against the Samoan Werewolf. The veteran journalist emphasized that both Fatu and Orton shared incredible intensity, making their potential showdown a must-see, high-stakes affair for the fans.

"Jacob Fatu and Randy Orton is a compelling match that I would love to see. They both have that great killer instinct." [From 5:15 onwards]

Randy is an in-ring veteran and brings a vast amount of experience to his matches. The star had memorable feuds with legends including Triple H, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, John Cena, Edge, and many more.

It would be interesting to see how the Apex Predator would fare against an unpredictable, aggressive opponent like Jacob Fatu.

