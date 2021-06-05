"Something is up"- Wrestling legend comments on rumors that Vince McMahon could sell WWE

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed the recent round of releases from WWE and rumors that the promotion could be sold.

A number of WWE Superstars were released earlier this week. The biggest surprise from the latest round of cuts was former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Others who were released include Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. This latest round of cuts has lead to growing rumors that WWE may be up for sale soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell gave his take on the rumors of the WWE sale. Mantell said that he believed something was up with everything that was going on:

"Last year I put out a Tweet, that kind of said that I'd heard through Stamford, and I didn't expect to hear this, that a sale was imminent in the future. Now they led me to believe that it would be in the next six months but it hasn't been sold yet. But now, and you can't discount anything you hear about WWE, because this could be fiction, fiction could be truth, you don't know with Vince McMahon. With these recent releases that they have had, it tends to back up that something is up. This Nick Khan guy, he's getting more power and he got rid of some people this week, usually it's right after WrestleMania but this is like six weeks after WrestleMania."

Dutch Mantell comments on WWE releases

Dutch Mantell also gave his take on some on the Superstars who were released earlier this week.

Mantell said that the releases which surprised him the most were Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. He also discussed Lana and Ruby Riott's releases:

"These weren't just regular releases, they released people you didn't expect they would release because some have been heavily involved like Braun Strowman. They have been pushing him hard for three or four years and for him to be released, it kind of grabbed my eye when I saw that. Then Lana was released, of course I have mixed feelings about Lana. I feel like she had kind of run her route anyway. Then Aleister Black. He had just started something on SmackDown and I was looking forward to seeing what they were going to do with him. All of a sudden he's gone. Ruby Riott, that kind of surprised me. Anyway, this is what I'm thinking. This Nick Khan is getting it to look more profitable by the day."

