"A star that's waiting to happen" - Wrestling legend compares 25-year-old WWE star to The Rock and Kurt Angle

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette thinks Theory should be pushed along the lines of legends such as The Rock and Kurt Angle.

The 25-year-old is currently feuding with Johnny Gargano, his former mentor, on WWE RAW. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder failed to cash in at SummerSlam and ended up being laid out by Gargano on WWE RAW last week. Theory has had a bad run of luck of late, but one person who's a big fan of the RAW Superstar is wrestling legend, Jim Cornette.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager proclaimed that Theory is a future world champion, adding that he should be on the same road to superstardom that The Rock and Kurt Angle were two decades ago.

Cornette went on to compare Theory's skillset to that of a young Rock and Kurt Angle.

"If Vince [McMahon] was still in his right mind and if wrestling was still in its right mind, Theory would be progressing along about the path of a Kurt Angle or a Rock about twenty years ago. He doesn't have the personality and the promo of The Rock but he's actually a better worker than The Rock was then. I don't know if he's a better athlete than Kurt Angle or possibly even as quick a learner but at this stage of the game, he's a better promo than Kurt was."

Cornette then went on to recall his time working with a young Kurt Angle and stated the Theory is a star in the making.

"Remember, I worked with Kurt [Angle] when he'd had like 8 matches in front of people, down in Memphis, before anybody saw him. His promos were not going to set the world on fire. Theory is a grown adult man that's got the look, the size, the physique and promo ability and the charisma and personality. He's a star that's waiting to happen." [3:09 to 4:05]

Theory is set to feud with Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW

The former United States Champion looks set to feud with his former mentor and The Way stablemate Johnny Gargano.

Gargano made his WWE return last week on RAW to a standing ovation from fans in Toronto. He was rudely interrupted during his promo by Theory, who gloated about his success on the main roster, saying that he had now surpassed his former mentor. Johnny Wrestling then took out Mr. Money in the Bank with a superkick.

Theory once again interrupted Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW last night during a backstage promo segment, and the two former members of The Way could be facing each other in singles action soon.

It remains to be seen whether the two men will be booked in a match at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

