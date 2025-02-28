Wrestling legend criticizes Roman Reigns' absence from WWE: "The show is suffering because of it"

WWE star Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names on the current roster. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently spoke about his schedule with WWE.

After a lengthy reign spanning over three years, Roman has currently moved to a more relaxed schedule. His last appearance on WWE TV was at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

On a recent episode of Keepin' IT 100, Inferno questioned the flexibility of Roman's deal. He felt the star has barely been on TV tapings since he lost the title last year. The WCW veteran pointed out that WWE needed its biggest stars in the build-up to WrestleMania and The Tribal Chief's absence was hurting them.

"Bro, what type of deal does Roman have? He's never on the show. Like how many shows has Roman been on since he lost his match at WrestleMania? He's like one of their biggest stars. There used to be weekly episodic television sitting in the room, those segments. There's no more of that. And the show is suffering because of it. His character is kind of flat right now." [From 7:42 - 8:05]

Roman Reigns needed a huge babyface run

During the same discussion, Inferno added that Roman Reigns was supposed to have a big babyface run after losing to Cody Rhodes. However, that run never happened because he worked only five matches since WrestleMania 40.

"The whole angle was designed and the crowds were saying, 'We want Roman, we want Roman.' It was designed for Roman to come back as a huge babyface right? Where's that babyface run? It's non-existent. It's like it's not even a run. It's like he's been on the show a couple of times." [From 8:22 - 8:38]

Roman Reigns was written off TV after the Royal Rumble following a vicious attack by Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see who he feuds with at WrestleMania this year.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' IT 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

