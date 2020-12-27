Wrestling legend Danny Hodge dies aged 88

Danny Hodge, a legend in the world of wrestling and combat sports, has passed away at the age of 88.

The only man to win national titles in wrestling and boxing, Danny Hodge is widely viewed as one of the best wrestlers of all time. His accomplishments include the NCAA Championship (x3), Olympic silver medal (1956), National Golden Gloves Heavyweight Champion, and NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Although Danny Hodge never worked for WWE, he appeared on WWE television in 2005 and 2012 to support another Oklahoma native, Jim Ross.

In 2019, Ross described Danny Hodge as a “legit freak of nature” and “the greatest in-ring talent” he has ever met. The AEW commentator wrote on his website in 2013 that Hodge not being in the WWE Hall of Fame was a “head-scratcher”.

Wrestling world pays tribute to Danny Hodge

Lots of tributes have poured in on social media for Danny Hodge. Jim Ross, who regarded the legendary wrestler as his boyhood hero, was among the first to pay his respects.

Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away.



Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP pic.twitter.com/JDPAFZNNS7 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 26, 2020

Edge, Sean Waltman, Gerald Brisco, and William Regal also posted tributes to Danny Hodge on Twitter.

Very saddened to learn of the loss of Danny Hodge. I always absolutely loved spending time with him and sitting under his learning tree. From speaking to him you’d never know all that he accomplished. Please do yourself a favor and look it up. Truly legendary. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/aoBmcIYtmG — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 26, 2020

I'm honored to have known the greatest American wrestler ever. Danny Hodge was also an incredibly kind man. Rest in Peace Sir!🙏#RIPDannyHodge pic.twitter.com/LyMkSETKtF — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 26, 2020

My HERO RIPDAN https://t.co/Rw4HVC9OQs — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) December 26, 2020

I’ve just seen the saddening news from my friend ⁦@Fgbrisco⁩ that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away. Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/NToh6LuGnc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 26, 2020

Everyone at SK Wrestling sends their best wishes to Danny Hodge’s friends and family.