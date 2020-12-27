Create
Wrestling legend Danny Hodge dies aged 88

Danny Hodge
Modified 27 Dec 2020, 00:53 IST
News
Danny Hodge, a legend in the world of wrestling and combat sports, has passed away at the age of 88.

The only man to win national titles in wrestling and boxing, Danny Hodge is widely viewed as one of the best wrestlers of all time. His accomplishments include the NCAA Championship (x3), Olympic silver medal (1956), National Golden Gloves Heavyweight Champion, and NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Although Danny Hodge never worked for WWE, he appeared on WWE television in 2005 and 2012 to support another Oklahoma native, Jim Ross.

In 2019, Ross described Danny Hodge as a “legit freak of nature” and “the greatest in-ring talent” he has ever met. The AEW commentator wrote on his website in 2013 that Hodge not being in the WWE Hall of Fame was a “head-scratcher”.

Wrestling world pays tribute to Danny Hodge

Lots of tributes have poured in on social media for Danny Hodge. Jim Ross, who regarded the legendary wrestler as his boyhood hero, was among the first to pay his respects.

Edge, Sean Waltman, Gerald Brisco, and William Regal also posted tributes to Danny Hodge on Twitter.

Everyone at SK Wrestling sends their best wishes to Danny Hodge’s friends and family.

Published 27 Dec 2020, 00:53 IST
