Wrestling legend defends WWE's decision to book Goldberg losing to Gunther - "The best way to go out" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the finish to Goldberg vs. Gunther. The two megastars collided at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Hall of Famer wrapped up his long career this past weekend with a hard-hitting match against The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship. After an exhilarating contest, Gunther finally overpowered his opponent with a vicious Sleeper hold.

This week on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell claimed he enjoyed the finish to the match. He added that it was the best way for the legend to go out. The former manager felt the referee calling off the match protected Goldberg from submitting or tapping out.

Mantell also said that it was much better than a disqualification, which would have annoyed fans.

"That's the best way for him to lose, though. He didn't get pinned, and he didn't raise his arm three times or whatever, and he just passed out. That's really the best way to go out. And they didn't get a DQ, which a lot of people were saying whether to get a DQ. I think they would have rioted if they'd had a DQ. What a cheap way out. And I salute him. I like the finish. I like getting the son involved. That's what got him beat. So if you put it all together, I like the finish." [From 12:40 onwards]

In the aftermath of the encounter, Goldberg has come out and expressed his disappointment with the presentation. He was particularly unhappy with his retirement speech being cut off from the live broadcast.

