Wrestling legend details why Randy Orton is the best option to face Roman Reigns next (Exclusive)

A veteran wrestling journalist thinks Randy Orton would be the best pick for Roman Reigns' next opponent.

The Viper returned to WWE at Survivor Series:WarGames Premium Live Event and helped Cody Rhodes and his team pick up the win in the WarGames match against The Judgment Day. In the following week, Orton signed up with the blue brand and made it clear that he was coming for The Bloodline to seek revenge.

This week on Smack Talk, wrestling legend Bill Apter mentioned that although several stars like AJ Styles and LA Knight were gunning for Reigns, Randy would be the best choice to face The Tribal Chief. The veteran journalist felt that The Legend Killer looked like a more credible threat to Roman than Styles or Knight.

"Randy Orton right now, out of the three guys that are challenging him, Randy to me, is the strongest contender. He looks more like he could win that title than either AJ Styles or LA Knight in my opinion." [From 11:01 to 11:20]

Randy Orton will face LA Knight and AJ Styles in a blockbuster triple-threat match at the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown on January 5. The winner will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

