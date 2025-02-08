Wrestling legend discusses why Becky Lynch still isn't back in the WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar and seven-time World Champion Becky Lynch has been away from the company for a while. She last wrestled on the May 27, 2024 edition of RAW in a losing effort to Liv Morgan. Recently, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter seemingly revealed the reason for her absence.

Lynch is one of the most popular stars in the WWE. The Man was one of the first Women to headline WrestleMania in 2019 alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She won multiple championships in WWE and was prominently featured on TV before her hiatus last year.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter revealed that he had heard Becky Lynch was busy with some projects outside the ring. The veteran claimed Big Time Becks was keeping herself busy with work in the entertainment business.

"Yeah, I was told she's doing some entertainment work. I don't know if it's TV, movie, or something like that. That's what somebody told me." [From 07:38 onwards]

There were heavy rumors about Becky Lynch returning at the Royal Rumble but that did not come to pass. Given that she was featured on Netflix's RAW teaser, it is only a matter of time before The Man returns to WWE programming.

