Wrestling legend discusses "controversial ending" that could close out Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match which is take place at SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Rhodes have been at each other's neck since the night after WrestleMania 39. With each of them having one win apiece, Cody laid out the challenge for a rubber match. Brock returned on the July 3 episode of RAW and in the following weeks, the two men brawled on several occasions. This led to a match being made official for SummerSlam 2023.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long claimed that it was time for Cody to embarrass Lesnar inside the squared circle.

"The only thing I can say is it's about time."

Bill Apter also felt that The American Nightmare would walk out with the win. However, he mentioned that WWE would definitely protect Brock and still make him look strong in defeat.

"Cody's gonna win and it's not gonna be the end of the story. But it's gonna be some sort of controversial ending. Not gonna be one where Brock Lesnar is gonna be left looking bad inside the ring. There's gonna be some sort of stipulation that gonna be in there in the special match, whatever it's gonna be. But I think Cody is gonna come out victorious in this one." [From 13:24 - 13:56]

You can watch the full video here:

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on Brock Lesnar

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes showed up after the heinous attack by Brock Lesnar the previous week.

Rhodes claimed that his mother was very upset with Brock for attacking her son. He mentioned that Lesnar made a huge mistake by not finishing the job and now he was out for revenge. The American Nightmare made it clear that just winning was not enough and he was going to embarrass The Beast during their encounter at SummerSlam.

With both stars tied at 1-1, it will be interesting to see who finally emerges supreme in the final match of the trilogy.

Are you rooting for Cody Rhodes or Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section below.

