Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell praises 40-year-old MITB favorite for making fans care about him despite losing a lot (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has a clear pick for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday and it might just be who you expect. He was full of praise for the 40-year-old veteran for his ability to make fans care about him.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that despite Damian Priest and Butch being among his picks, he believes LA Knight will walk out with the MITB briefcase. Knight has been rumored to be winning the briefcase, although that has been put into doubt after Logan Paul announced himself as the seventh participant in the ladder match.

Dutch Mantell was full of praise for LA Knight and said that he has made fans care about him whether he unhooks the briefcase or not:

"I mean, he [LA Knight] gets big responses whether people think he's going to win or lose. He connects with the people and where is that chemistry that makes him connect? I don't know and if they [WWE] did, they'd have everybody drinking out of that bottle. He goes 'Yeah! Yeah! Let me talk to you' and people like that. I think he kind of reminds them of somebody they've known somewhere along the line and he just feels that position in your psyche like you know this guy and that he'd be interesting. Whatever he's doing, he's doing it well." (3:52-4:36)

Dutch Mantell says that LA Knight "survived" two major obstacles

Not only has LA Knight made fans care, but Dutch Mantell believes he has survived situations such as his Maximum Male Models run and Bray Wyatt feud. According to him, this makes him more than capable of carrying the MITB briefcase:

"He [LA Knight] can handle it. He needs it. That guy survived Maximum Male Models. He has survived getting beat almost every week and he survived Bray Wyatt in that damn dark match [Mountain Dew™ Pitch Black Match] or whatever they had. I never understood that match. I think LA Knight would be the one they would go with." (2:41-3:17)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ LA Knight reveals WWE's concern about his age led to Max Dupri gimmick. LA Knight reveals WWE's concern about his age led to Max Dupri gimmick. https://t.co/queIewSUn5

Do you agree with Mantell? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

