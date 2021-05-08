Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says WWE has booked two SmackDown stars perfectly [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was happy with how WWE booked The Usos last night on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that he was a fan of how WWE had booked The Usos on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Usos were at ringside for Seth Rollins' match against Cesaro. We later got to see some tension between Jimmy Uso and the Tribal Chief.

Dutch Mantell said that WWE did well to keep the underlying tension between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso instead of blowing the whole angle last night:

"I saw The Usos at ringside so I said that they haven't forgotten because Rollins left. He left Jey, right? He left Jey a week ago so I'm thinking that they can't be friends all of a sudden and just kind of forget that... and they didn't. They did a pretty good job with this one. There's a lot of ways it could have gone but I'm glad they all stayed together because now it gives them a different way to go. Now they have a little heat between them which they can stir and start cooking a little bit. They didn't blow it all off in one night. I think bringing Jimmy back and them blowing this big angle with him would be... putting the cart in front of the horse," Mantell explained.

What happened at the end of WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns came out at the end of last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, looking to address the tension between himself and The Usos. However, things didn't go according to plan for Reigns and crew as they got laid out by Cesaro.

While Jey was trying to convince his brother Jimmy Uso to get on the same page as himself and the Tribal Chief, Reigns was assaulted from behind by Cesaro. Cesaro then laid out The Usos and stood tall as SmackDown went off the air.

