Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks 29-year-old fan favorite won't win MITB because he's too small (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was asked about his picks for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. He eliminated one of his personal favorites while talking about men's match.

It was on the latest episode of Smack Talk where Mantell gave three key picks to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. It was pointed out to him by host SP3 that none of the participating superstars in the men's match have won World Championships before.

Dutch Mantell gave Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Butch as his top three picks but admitted that Butch's size is likely going to be a big factor in him not winning:

"I'll go top 3 first - [Damian Priest], LA Knight, and Butch. Butch because it's in the UK right? But I think they're trying to discount that because he's not the biggest guy in the world. I'll go with LA Knight. LA Knight needs a kick in the a** so I think he'll get it." (2:06-2:32)

Dutch Mantell gave a bold pick for who he thinks should be Ms. MITB 2023

Earlier on the same show, Mantell gave his pick for the Women's ladder match. He said that he doesn't think established veterans like Bayley and Becky Lynch need to win the briefcase, and picked the rising 29-year-old Zoey Stark as a surprising pick to walk out with the Money in the Bank briefcase this year:

"Well, I'm always wrong on this, but who's new, and who needs the push? I'd say Zoey Stark. Let her walk out with it - which advances her. Becky Lynch doesn't need it. Bayley doesn't need it. But just discard the ones that are really established and go to the ones that need a little bit of a kick or push to get where they're going." (0:54-1:29)

