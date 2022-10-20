Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks WWE has "no plans" for popular RAW faction (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was discussing the fallout of Extreme Rules 2022 with Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3, and he made it clear that he wasn't a fan of how things were handled with regard to the ladder match involving Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at the Premium Live Event in the first-ever singles ladder match. Many fans expected that the ladder match stipulation would serve as a way to protect The EST of WWE, thus giving The Role Model her second reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell told SP3 that he wasn't a fan of how the RAW Women's title match played out at Extreme Rules and that it was WWE's way of telling Damage CTRL that they have no plans for them going forward:

"They just destroyed everybody. I mean, you can't kill your opponents off. I can see Damage CTRL get hurt a little bit, but to beat all three of them? That's them telling Damage CTRL - 'Hey, we don't have a lot of plans for you going forward,'" said Mantell. (1:50-2:08)

He pointed out that there should have been a post-match angle at Extreme Rules to continue the feud on RAW:

"I don't know if they'll get that or not, but they probably will get it when they're not booked. But I don't understand that. I would have left something anyway. And after Bayley lost they should have had her pegging on something to give them something to come back to RAW with. But she left them laying, right?" (2:11-2:39)

Is Dutch Mantell right about Damage CTRL's booking?

While Dutch Mantell certainly has valid criticism, it should be noted that the Bayley vs. Bianca Belair feud is set to continue.

Following Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky's win over The EST of WWE and Candice LeRae on RAW this past week, it was announced that Bayley would face the RAW Women's Champion in a non-title match next week.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. If the company's past booking is anything to go by, then Bayley is likely to pin the Champion in the non-title match, with the victory expected to set up a rematch at Crown Jewel 2022.

However, it doesn't necessarily mean that the RAW Women's Championship will belong to Damage CTRL.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of the situation? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

