Wrestling legend Ed Wiskoski passes away at the age of 80

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 27, 2025 01:19 GMT
Ed Wiskowski
Ed Wiskoski is a wrestling legend (source: WWE.com)

Ed Wiskoski is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He passed away recently at the age of 80.

Ed Wiskoski first made a name for himself in Pacific Northwest Wrestling, where he wrestled under the ring name The Polish Prince. During his time at PNW, Wiskoski proved to be a dominant force in the ring and won multiple championships.

However, his move to AWA established him as a wrestling stalwart. Wrestling under the Colonel DeBeers character, he established himself as one of the top heels in the industry in the 1980s. This also made him a feared competitor. During his time in AWA, he was known for his memorable feuds with Jimmy Snuka and Scott Hall. He even wrestled a few matches for WWE in 1983.

Sadly, the Cauliflower Alley Club announced on social media that The Polish Prince had passed away at the age of 80.

“It is with profound sadness that the Cauliflower Alley Club announces the passing of Ed Wiskowski, better known to wrestling fans as Colonel DeBeers, at the age of 80. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. Thank you for the memories. R.I.P. Sir.”

It's sad to hear of Ed Wiskoski's passing. He will forever be remembered as an icon of the sport.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
