Wrestling legend exposes Cody Rhodes' struggles as WWE Champion - "This is starting to take it out of you, kid"

Hardcore legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' current title reign. Rhodes is the top babyface in the company and the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion.

Rhodes had a tough outing on RAW this past week. He came out during the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn match to prevent The Scottish Warrior from decimating his friend. However, Sami inadvertently hit Cody with the Helluva Kick. Later, The American Nightmare was addressing his hometown fans when CM Punk walked out and interrupted him.

This week on The Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed that the promo segment with Punk revealed Cody Rhodes' struggles. He pointed out that the champion appeared defeated and exhausted, a sentiment his friend Punk rightly noted. The wrestling veteran believed Cody had come to the realization that being the face of the company was taking a toll on his mental health and family life.

"Cody's tone, and volume and the gruff or the base in his voice told me that he seemed defeated and exhausted. And that's what Punk was kinda trying to tell him. This is starting to take it out of you, kid. You ain't sleeping at night because of everything that goes on with the responsibility of becoming the World Champion. It's almost as if Cody realized last night, wow this is not all that it's cracked up to be." [From 5:38 - 6:16]

Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble

The American Nightmare will have the arduous task of facing a highly motivated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

For months, Owens has been terrorizing Cody Rhodes with surprise attacks and mental games. The Prizefighter blamed Rhodes for being a hypocrite and getting all the adulation while leaving his friends behind. KO also took issue with his former friend when he decided to side with Roman Reigns.

The two former friends will face off in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble, with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance.

