"Couple of acting classes may not hurt" - Wrestling legend says he hates Ronda Rousey's facial expressions (Exclusive)

We're just days away from WrestleMania 38, where Ronda Rousey could dethrone Charlotte Flair and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

While Rousey has proven that she belongs in the ring, the former UFC Champion still draws criticism for her promo and character work in WWE.

While delivering his predictions for WrestleMania 38 on Sportskeeda Wrestling's preview show, former OVW manager Kenny Bolin spoke about his problems regarding Rousey's facial expressions.

Bolin didn't hold back with his assessment as he stated that the emotions Ronda Rousey portrayed on television were "fake as sh**." Unlike Charlotte Flair, Kenny Bolin felt that Rousey was yet to evolve as a performer.

"I absolutely despise and hate Ronda's facial expressions. She never knows the correct facial expression for the right time and place. They are always put on. They are always fake as sh**! They never seem natural; they seem very, very put-on. A couple of acting classes may not hurt Ronda Rousey," explained Kenny Bolin. "Charlotte, on the other hand, me and my son are not very high on Charlotte either, but she has got the pedigree. She knows what to do. She knows the facial expressions, she knows how to work, and the other one doesn't seem to know a whole lot other than still her MMA sh**." [55:47 - 56:24]

Kenny Bolin on why Ronda Rousey should defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Despite his issues with Ronda Rousey's on-screen work, Kenny Bolin believes that she should go over Charlotte at WrestleMania.

He added that the former RAW Women's Champion would lose a lot of credibility as a premier talent if she taps out to the Queen.

"I think Ronda has to win, you cannot have Charlotte Flair beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, or Ronda Rousey has no purpose of being on the roster anymore, especially as they punked her out for about three, four weeks in a row," noted Bolin. [56:25 - 56:38]

As highlighted by the veteran, Charlotte Flair getting the better of her challenger indicates that Rousey is the favorite to emerge victorious at WrestleMania.

Bolin also reminded fans that Rousey can't afford to lose, considering the amount of money she makes from her lucrative WWE contract.

"Well, they've already told you who is going to win. They've let Charlotte get the best of her, seemingly week after week. They've already told you who is going to win. Ronda, they're probably paying her way more money than she's worth. So, you've got to earn those dollars." [55:30 - 55:47]

