Wrestling legend hospitalized in the ICU

A wrestling legend is currently not doing well. The legend, who was already diagnosed with ALS previously, is not in the best condition at the moment. There is now a further report on the legendary Steve McMichael's condition.

Steve McMichael may have played in the NFL between 1980 and 1994, but after retiring, he would make a big splash in the wrestling scene. Not only did he make a few appearances in WWE, but he was also signed by WCW. McMichael was a member of the Four Horsemen and even had a feud with Goldberg before leaving the company in 1999.

He was also diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease in January 2021.

The legend was hospitalized in Chicago and is still under intensive care. The Chicago Tribune reported on it initially, citing that the wrestler had been admitted to the hospital after contracting sepsis. He was unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital, with antibiotics being administered. He woke up the following morning but was already fighting pneumonia.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestler's family has provided a positive update, saying that the sepsis that had set in to send him to the hospital is now gone, but the legend is still battling pneumonia. While both can be dangerous, the sepsis being gone should relieve fans.

He will still be in the ICU for a few days on antibiotics but was reportedly "feisty as ever."

Sportskeeda wishes the legend a swift recovery from his battle.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here