Wrestling legend makes interesting prediction for CM Punk amidst WWE Draft chaos

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about the return of CM Punk and his place in the Draft.

Punk has been out of action after suffering a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble. The Best in the World, however, has been making some TV appearances. He was also the special guest announcer at WrestleMania during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, where he ruined Drew's moment by attacking him which allowed Damian Priest to cash the Money in the Bank contract.

On a recent episode of the Kliq THIS podcast, Nash questioned when Punk would be returning to TV full-time. He felt that the Straightedge Star needed to be the first pick for SmackDown as the top babyface of the brand. He also felt that Cody Rhodes should have been on RAW given that WWE had signed a deal with Netflix to air the show on their platform.

"When is Punk expected back? Because that's huge. I mean, you can't tell me that they won't do unbelievable business. But the thing is Punk's a babyface now. So I mean it's like, you know they're going to have the draft. There's no way that Cody's not going to RAW with the Netflix deal, so I would imagine that Punk would be the first draft choice as a babyface on SmackDown. I may be wrong." [0:01 - 0:42]

CM Punk was on SmackDown this Friday

WWE had advertised CM Punk for both nights of the WWE Draft. However, they did not specifically mention if the star would be on the show.

Punk showed up this past Friday after SmackDown went off the air. He shared an update on his recovery. He mentioned that his tricep was still not a hundred percent but he was recovering well and would soon be in the ring.

Punk was interrupted by Alpha Academy, with its leader Chad Gable confronting the 45-year-old star in the ring.

It will be interesting to see which brand picks up CM Punk during the Draft this week on RAW.

