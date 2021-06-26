"It perplexes me" - Wrestling legend reacts to latest WWE releases including Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Several WWE stars were released last night in the latest round of cuts, which included the likes of Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The previous round of cuts came earlier this month. They included a number of popular superstars like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

We don't yet know what is behind all the WWE releases this year, although there have been rumors that the company could be sold. Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on the latest round of WWE cuts:

"Well, talent being let go isn't something that doesn't surprise anyone but it's the level and the amount that WWE has been letting go or released... what's the reason for it? A while back we said they were probably on the verge of being sold to somebody else but I haven't heard anything like that in the last couple of weeks. I don't know why they're doing this because I don't think they're giving them a chance." said Mantell

"I don't know the reason behind it, I'm not Vince. He makes the decisions with his advisors or whoever they would be but there's a reason for it and it perplexes me so I don't have an answer for that." added Mantell

You can watch the entire episode of Smack Talk here:

Multiple WWE Superstars were released yesterday, including Tyler Breeze and Fandango

The latest round of WWE releases last night saw a number of superstars released, as well as one writer. The writer released was Kenice Mobley, who recently appeared on the Asian Not Asian podcast where she discussed how she was hired by WWE despite not having much experience with professional wrestling.

She drew an immense amount of backlash on social media over her confessions about not knowing about wrestling.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

Thank you all for the kind words and support. It's time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling. — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021

The superstars who were released last night are as follows:

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Tony Nese

Killian Dain

The Singh Brothers

Ariya Daivari

August Grey

Curt Stallion

Marina Shafir

Ever-Rise.

They are only the latest in a number of cuts made by WWE over the past year.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Anirban Banerjee