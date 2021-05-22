Wrestling legend reveals why Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the best wrestlers in the world

Wrestling legend Tom Prichard recently named the two wrestlers he felt were the best in the world right now. Prichard named Brock Lesnar as the best wrestler, closely followed by a current WWE star.

In a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, Tom Prichard was asked who he thought were the best wrestlers in the world today. Prichard replied that he felt that Brock Lesnar was the top wrestler in the world, closely followed by current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

"Well, he's not in any company right now but Brock Lesnar, and I also have to go with Roman Reigns, for sure. Brock because he's authentic. Roman Reigns is authentic too but it took him a little while to come into his real personality and let him be him. He's authentic but Brock Lesnar is probably the guy, closer to what Johnny Valentine used to say, 'I may not be able to make them believe in wrestling but I sure as hell can make them believe in me' and that is where Brock is right now. He's one of those guys, when he walks to the ring he's unpredictable, he's dangerous. People aren't sure if he's in a good mood, bad mood and he doesn't care. It doesn't matter what you want to do, he's going to do what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. Even though he's not with anybody right now, he's probably the biggest star. Again, I'll say Roman Reigns after that. Probably not on the same level but they're different. That's another thing that is missing, that unpredictability where you go not knowing what's going to happen."

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent

Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE expired in August 2020. Prior to this, his merch had been removed from WWEShop.com, which was the first hint that Lesnar was leaving.

The Beast Incarnate's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 last year, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

